Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.13.17

March 13, 2017 12:20 PM
The first edition of Kevin Klein Live’s March Bad-Ness 2017 gets underway with a look at the worst moviegoers you will most likely end up finding at whatever theater you choose to visit. The Top 8 prospects ranged from the loner keeping everyone on edge to the group of teens being a nuisance, and plenty more examples of bad-ness to be found in your local multiplex. The votes were tallied at the Kevin Klein Live Twitter, where your vote can count throughout the entire tournament.

Plus, Useless Weirdo is asked about his proposal plans this Friday morning, which from the sounds of things, seems to be a simple one of just getting on his knee and asking. This idea will of course pale in comparison to every single one that’s gone viral since the birth of YouTube, since it seems the proposal is almost a bigger spectacle than the wedding itself. But Useless Weirdo did reveal himself to be a bit of an old school type of man, where sex before marriage may be a no no in his playbook and marriage is for love most of all. Oh the sad and naive fool…

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Starbucks continues its trend of upsetting customers with holiday-themed cups
  • Listeners get matched up with NCAA basketball teams with the chance of scoring tickets to BFD 2017
  • Useless Weirdo interviews random people about their Daylight Savings Time preparation
  • And more!

