The Offspring and Sublime with Rome Announce Summer Tour Dates

The Offspring and Sublime with Rome have announced a co-headlining summer tour with each band headlining a string of dates. Unlike many co-headlining tours that see the bands switching position each night, this tour will feature The Offspring as the headliner for the first eight dates with Sublime with Rome headlining the final twelve.

Sublime with Rome will feature Carlos Verdugo on drums, a position held by Josh Freeze after Bud Gaugh’s departure in 2011.

A ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 am local. Details and ticket links can be found on both band’s official sites.

The Offspring / Sublime With Rome July 2017 Tour:

07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino (**tickets on sale April 1)

07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede

07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre

07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival

Sublime with Rome / The Offspring September 2017 Tour:

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Norhwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre