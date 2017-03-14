Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.14.17

Because of the anti-DIY dentistry public service announcement that the show took a listen to yesterday, Kevin Klein Live was curious to know if the Bay Area had their stories of DIY surgery of any type, of which the listeners had plenty to share. From steak knifes being used to remove piercings to dentistry done with a power drill on one’s own cavity, it seems this MacGyver-like ingenuity took precedent over the Bay Area’s desire to ever see their doctors. And honestly, who can blame them?

Plus, with tickets to see Sublime with Rome and The Offspring at Shoreline this September, this gave Kevin an opportunity to get a parent and child of the Bay Area to try a new game called Beat Your Offspring. The game had a dad named Mike and his 20 year old son Will compete in some trivia to see whether or not Mike could come out victorious with the tickets. But based on his answers, it would seem that Mike may not be the smartest, but he’s definitely lived a far more fulfilling life at this point than his son.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo’s wedding has its officiant and more prospective spouses

The mascot of broken car windows Shardie gives some tips on what to do to avoid visits from the guy in San Francisco

Kevin and Ally give a listener a pep talk before she has a big job interview

And more!

