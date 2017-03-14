Warner Bros. Is Creating A Reboot Of “The Matrix”

The 1999 sci-fi movie ‘The Matrix’ is making another come back.

While the details are not clear, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is in the process of developing a reboot.

The Wachowski siblings, who wrote the original movie, along with its two sequels are not involved with the new film. Zak Penn (X2: X-Men United) is set to pen a treatment for the film, while Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Fruitvale Station) is in talks to play the lead role.

Keanu Reeves recently mentioned that he’d be open to returning to more ‘Matrix’ films as Neo, but only if the Wachowski brothers are involved – that doesn’t appear as if it will be the case.

An idea for a ‘Matrix’ TV show was mulled over, but nixed months ago. Warner Bros. might simply be looking to explore ‘The Matrix’ universe further similar to how the Star Wars franchise has recently with the likes of “Rogue One” & the upcoming young San Holo film.

For more head to Hollywood Reporter.