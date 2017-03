It’s true. Part of Warped Tour was leaked a few weeks ago from a site called killthemusic.net.

The list included Bad Religion, Lagwagon, CKY, Black Veil Brides, Beartooth, Hatebreed, and GWAR. Now supposedly, this is only partially correct as only Beartooth, CKY, GWAR and Hatebreed have been confirmed for sure.

What do you think so far? Who else do you think will be there? See the full lineup 3/22 and mark your calendars for Warped Tour on 8/4 at The Shoreline.