WATCH: Man Turns His Alexa Into A Talking Skull

March 14, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Alexa

In what the creator called “Project Yorick,” YouTube user ViennaMike turned his Alexa into a creepy talking skull.

Named either after the dead court jester in Hamlet or the League Of Legends character, Yorick’s mouth and head moves along with Alexa’s responses and it is downright eerie.

ViennaMike states that he got the idea and the instruction from an animate a Billy Bass Mouth hack.

 

feet WATCH: Man Turns His Alexa Into A Talking SkullBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live