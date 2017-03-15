Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.15.17

Today’s edition of Kevin Klein Live took an in depth look at the growing trend of adults showering with their kids up to their age reaching their twenties. The whole topic made everyone plenty uncomfortable and it gave Kevin time to reveal what he’ll probably have to end up doing with his daughter down the line after she grows out of being bathed in the sink. Here’s hoping Olivia’s future emotional scars don’t end up running that deep.

Plus, the show had another edition of Let’s Get Offended, where Kevin and Ally looked at a story about retired woman in the New England area knitting sweaters for chickens that were molting during the cold weather. But as we’ve learned in the past, it’s not too hard to find something to be offended about in every single thing, so the Bay Area was ready to go with complaints, from some gender bias concerns to possible exploitation of the elderly. It’s a cycle of suffering on display that hopefully the over sensitive Bay Area listeners can give their attention to before more suffering in endured.

Also on today’s podcast:

March Bad-Ness takes a look at the worst kinds of airplane delays you can encounter on your travels

The announcement of the new Live 105 Employee of the Month that took down reigning champ Out Of Office Auto Replay Bot

News of a gadget that might finally make the noises out of Useless Weirdo’s mouth tolerable

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes