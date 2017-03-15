Netflix’ ‘Master of None’ Returns For Second Season

March 15, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix, Season 2, teaser

LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – Look forward to a brand new season of Netflix’ hit comedy series by Aziz Ansari, Master of None on May 12th. The comedian took to social media on Wednesday to share the teaser trailer for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.


The short teaser shows Ansari and co-star Eric Wareheim riding red Vespa scooters down an Italian countryside. When acting didn’t work out for Ansari’s character, Dev Shah at the end of last season, he cut ties with love interest Rachel, played by Noël Wells and leaves for Italy so he can “go to pasta-making school.”

Created by Ansari and Alan Yang from Parks and Recreation, the critically acclaimed Master of None is loosely based on Ansari’s life.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live