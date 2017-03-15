Netflix’ ‘Master of None’ Returns For Second Season

LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – Look forward to a brand new season of Netflix’ hit comedy series by Aziz Ansari, Master of None on May 12th. The comedian took to social media on Wednesday to share the teaser trailer for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.

The short teaser shows Ansari and co-star Eric Wareheim riding red Vespa scooters down an Italian countryside. When acting didn’t work out for Ansari’s character, Dev Shah at the end of last season, he cut ties with love interest Rachel, played by Noël Wells and leaves for Italy so he can “go to pasta-making school.”

Created by Ansari and Alan Yang from Parks and Recreation, the critically acclaimed Master of None is loosely based on Ansari’s life.

