VIDEO: Disney•Pixar ‘Coco’ Teaser

Disney•Pixar has released a teaser for their next animated film.

Coco stars the voices of Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal, and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez and is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University).

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Disney•Pixar’s Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

