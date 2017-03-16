Emma Watson Taking Legal Action Over Leaked Photos

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Emma Watson is planning unspecified legal action over the publication of photos her reps says were stolen.

The images of Watson were posted to the website ‘4chan’ earlier this week.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” her publicist said in a statement. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

In 2014, Watson was threatened with the leak of nude images following her United Nations address on gender equality.

“I knew it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn’t exist,” she said during an interview the following year. “The minute I stepped up and talked about women’s rights, I was immediately threatened. Within less than 12 hours I was receiving threats.”

