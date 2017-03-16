Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.16.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here yet again, bring you a double length Half-Off Podcast to keep the masses happy. And with the live show at Irish Bank for St. Patrick’s Day less than 24 hours away, Kevin Klein Live wanted to make sure that Useless Weirdo was prepared enough for his big wedding, with surprise guests in the form of Useless Weirdo’s exes calling in to give their tips on what his bride/groom should expect and oh so much more for the “lucky” man.

Plus, March Bad-Ness took a look at the worst kinds of people on planet Earth: the annoying Do Gooders. You know, the kind of people who do good deeds of all sorts and in turn cause annoyance in your life in some way. Whether it be the person constantly advertising their good deeds all over Instagram and Facebook the Social Justice Warriors getting offended for everyone by every little thing. The battle is still raging on the Kevin Klein Live Twitter, so feel free to vote before the polls are closed.

Also on today’s podcast:

Con-Fusion has some fun at the expense of hybrid work out routines

Kevin breaks out a machine for helping listeners come up with excuses to get them out of work tomorrow

How killer yoga pants story is just an excuse for news cameramen to film women’s asses in yoga pants

And more!

