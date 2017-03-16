San Francisco Club Ruby Skye To Close; Will Become Music Hall & Bowling Alley

#TBT – one of the best to ever do it and tearing the place apart: @nickyromero! Can't believe he is returning to do it all over again on 3/18! – – Tickets going fast >> bitly.com/romeroskye A post shared by Ruby Skye (@rubyskyesf) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Popular San Francisco nightclub Ruby Skye & its downstairs neighbor, Slide, will close by the end of 2017.

Nate Valentine, who’s behind bars such as the Tipsy Pig & Cole Valley’s trendy mexican spot, Padrecito is teaming up with the team behind Tahoe’s Snowglobe Music Festival to launce a new music hall.

According to Hoodline the space will feature 50% EDM/DJ club nights & 45% rock shows & other live music events.

With Snowball ventures in the mix we can expect some big shows at the yet-to-be-named San Francisco venue.

The new space should open at some point in 2018 and will also feature a bowling alley.