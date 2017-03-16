Tipsy Tow Available In The Bay Area For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, which gives you more reason to celebrate by drinking into the night.

As always, please do not drink & drive, but if you do find yourself buzzed while you’re out and about & you happened to have driven to wherever you are. There’s no need for you to risk the drive home.

AAA is offering their Tipsy Tow program this St. Patrick’s Day and will tow you & your car up to 10 miles. It will be available from 6PM-6AM Friday night-Saturday morning.

To get a tow, all you or a friend have to do is call 1-800-222-4357 and say “I need a Tipsy Tow.”