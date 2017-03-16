Weezer Release Poppy ‘Feels Like Summer’

By Hayden Wright

Weezer has a big 2017 in the cards, from a North American tour (beginning tomorrow at SXSW) to European dates through the fall. There’s also a yet-to-be-titled album set to drop this summer, and the band has shared its first single “Feels Like Summer.”

The Rivers Cuomo-written number is on the poppier end of the Weezer spectrum: Think “Buddy Holly” instead of Pinkerton. It’s an upbeat track that’s arrived just in time for the warmer months. Weezer released the song’s graphic-arts video which features line drawings of band members with elastic, physics-defying faces. Cuomo has signaled a sunnier approach to their 11th studio album, with an edge.

“I think it’s going to maybe be like Beach Boys gone bad,” Rivers Cuomo told NME last year. “I’m thinking of swearing, which is something I’ve never done in songs.”

Listen to “Feels Like Summer” below.