Winchester Movie Begins Filming; Comes To San Jose In May

News surfaced back in May of 2016 that a movie based on Sarah Winchester and her legendary Bay Area home would be coming to the big screen.

We also learned that Academy Award winner, Helen Miren, is set to star as Winchester in the film.

In August, we learned more about the project and that Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby) would be co-starring. As for the film itself, it’s being described as a “supernatural thriller”.

When skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price (Jason Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate [Winchester’s] state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all. WINCHESTER will take audiences inside the labyrinth like house that is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world.

Filming has begun for the film in Australia and will soon be coming to San Jose. Look for the actual Winchester Mystery House to have a whole lot of cameras around it in May. Sarah Snook (Black Mirror) & Angus Sampson (Fargo, Mad Mac; Fury Road) have also joined the cast.

We should expect to see “Winchester” in theaters by 2018.