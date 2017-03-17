Kevin Klein Live Gives Out Green Card in St. Patty’s Day Wedding

March 17, 2017 5:28 PM
In light of the rejection of Trump’s second attempted travel ban and all of the constant media attention about immigrants living in the United States, CBS Radio’s San Fransisco Alternative station KITS (LIVE105), helped take the stress off of at least one immigrant by staging a St Patty’s Day wedding complete with live music, an officiant, and a lot of witnesses.

During a live broadcast on the morning of March 17th from San Fransisco Irish Pub, The Irish Bank, Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein LIVE married away their single traffic guy, Patrick, to a French woman who has been visiting America for the past few years on travel Visas.

Moments before the actually wedding, Patrick selected his bride to be, blindly, over Margarita from Ecuador and Joaquin from Mexico, who both really wanted a Green Card.

The groom meets his soon-to-be bride for the first time

In what would normally be classified a just another morning radio stunt for shock value, “The Green Wedding” as it was called was a beautiful way of reminding us all that this is a country made up of immigrants, and Americans should be proud of their citizenship, not take it for granted.

Host Kevin Klein (formerly of MTV, Vh1, and Sirius/XM) hatched the idea while watching the news. “We had a single guy on our show named Patrick, people need green cards now more than ever, and it was St. Patty’s Day; it really kind of wrote itself.”

Hosts Kevin Klein and Ally Johnson look down the aisle as the “green wedding” starts to commence

The lucky bride is Dominique, who wishes to keep her last name quiet for fear of backlash or legal actions. “I feel so luck and blessed to have been chosen, and I will remember this day for the rest of my life.”

The wedding festivities were attended by hundreds of listeners who also participated in key roles, as well as local celebrities and Saturday Night Live’s Darryl Hammond.

