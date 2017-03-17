Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.17.17

Kevin Klein Live was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the only way to properly celebrate the holiday: from a bar! The show was broadcasting from the Irish Bank in downtown San Francisco, out in the cold surrounded by plenty of hardcore Kevin Klein Live fans. The show did have a few technical issues, but somehow the show was not only able to press on, but were able to also get the entire special show available podcast from start to finish!

You’ll be able to hear all of the hoops Useless Weirdo had to jump through to reach his eventual green card wedding, from the dating game segment with three potential spouses looking to stay in the country to the wedding ceremony itself to the “happy” couple’s first (incredibly awkward) dance to the musical stylings of a MRSA-free Twinkie. It’s a match made in heaven, as long as your vision of heaven isn’t too high of expectations.

Also on today’s podcast:

Darrell Hammond of Saturday Night Live fame stops by to talk the show’s history and his time smoking crack

Listeners thrown themselves at the mercy of a wheel that decides what they’ll have for some Baby Birding “fun”

People Behaving Badly‘s Stanley Roberts gives a field sobriety test to one unlucky tipsy fan

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes