New California Redwoods License Plates Now Available

Want to show your love for California’s environment & inject some money into the parks system? Here’s an easy way to do it.

For $50 you can purchase this new commemorative license plate here. If you want a personalized version that will cost you $98.

The funding the parks receive from orders of the plates will go to interpretive programs, new trails, & much more.

State law requires that 7,500 paid orders be made before May 18, 2017, or else no one’s getting one of these plates. So, if you want one, order now.