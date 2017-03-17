New California Redwoods License Plates Now Available

March 17, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: California, license plate

Want to show your love for California’s environment & inject some money into the parks system? Here’s an easy way to do it.

state parks plate New California Redwoods License Plates Now Available

For $50 you can purchase this new commemorative license plate here. If you want a personalized version that will cost you $98.

The funding the parks receive from orders of the plates will go to interpretive programs, new trails, & much more.

State law requires that 7,500 paid orders be made before May 18, 2017, or else no one’s getting one of these plates. So, if you want one, order now.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live