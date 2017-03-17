WATCH: Disney Updates On Progress Of The Star Wars-Themed Lands

March 17, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Star Wars, Walt Disney World

Disney is giving us another little sneak peek at the construction progress of the Star Wars-themed lands.

The 14-acre lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will feature an immersive Star Wars experience including a ride that puts you in the pilot seat of the Millennium Falcon.

In the short video, we see how a simple metal skeleton will eventually be a life-sized AT-AT.

The Star Wars-themed lands are set to open in in 2019.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

