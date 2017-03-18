Radioshack Files For Bankruptcy Again; 552 Stores To Close

As part of Radioshack’s second time filing for bankruptcy in as many years, 552 stores are closing nationwide.
Back in 2015 Radioshack shut down nearly half its stores so we won’t see many remaining after this latest slash.
Here’s a list of the stores closing in California:
- 2110 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park
- Lyons Station 23412 Lyons Ave, Newhall
- 23365 Mulholland Dr, Woodland Hills
- 609 State St, Santa Barbara
- 5041 Gosford Rd, Bakersfield
- 2071 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
- 300 Pine St, San Francisco
- 2655 Somerville Rd, Antioch
- Fremont Hub S/C 39106 Fremont Hub, Fremont
- The Clock Tower 3573 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
- 1155 Arnold Dr, Martinez
- 7110 Dublin Blvd, Dublin
- 2591 Main St, Oakley
- 4230 Park Blvd, Oakland
- 1340 4Th St, San Rafael
- Raley’S Towne Center 30 Raley Town Centre, Rohnert Park
- 2770 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 3145 Payne Avenue 3145 Payne Avenue, San Jose
- 767 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento
- 865 S Main, Red Bluff
- Hawthorne Plaza, Hawthorne
- 1124 Main St, Delano
- 10927 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood
- 5804 N Figueroa, LA
- 1817 Cesar Chavez Ave, LA
- Spring Valley Shopping Center, 513 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley
- Hardman Shopping Center, 5146 Arlington Ave, Riverside
- San Pedro Plaza, 517 S Gaffey, San Pedro
- Martin Luther King JR Shopping Center, 1601 E 103rd St, LA
- 1001 N. State College Blvd, Anaheim
- 13132 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
- Mission Village, 32161 Camino Capistrano
- Fashion Fair Shopping Center, 15100 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro
- 3325 #10 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo
- 4846 E Kings Canyon #101, Fresno
- 20566 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley
- Main & Ohlone, 1419 Main St Box 5, Watsonville
- 1353 Washington Ave, San Leandro
- 673 Trancas, Napa
- 2200 Macarthur Blvd #2200, Oakland
- 10125 N Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills
- Island Plaza, 2608 S Saviers Rd, Oxnard
- Western Square, 1714 S Western Ave, LA
- Mission Plaza Shopping Center, 1512 N H St Ste E, Lompoc
- Niles Center, 6007 Niles St, Bakersfield
- Five Points Plaza, 11970 Garvey Ave, El Monte
- Covina Bowls Shopping Center, 1065 W Badillo, Covina
- Barstow Shopping Center, 1350 E Main St, Barstow
- Sylmar Plaza, 13209 Gladstone, Sylmar
- Pic n Save, 14712 La Paz, Victorville
- Ramona Plaza, 1458 E Florida Ave, Hemet
- 11719 Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk
- 825 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
- Hemet Valley Mall, 2200 W Florida Ave, Hemet
- Placentia Village Shopping Center, 1478 N Kraemer Blvd, Placentia
- Lake Elsinore Square, 18284 Collier Ave, Lake Elsinore
- Washington Plaza, 482 E Washington Blvd, LA
- Magnolia Vineland Shopping Center, 5160 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood
- 2073 S Garey Ave, Pomona
- Oak Hils Shopping Center, 644 Bailey Rd, Bay Point
- 43 E 4th Ave, San Mateo
- 4901 Santa Clara St #5, Hayward
- Manchester Center, 3402 N Blackstone, Fresno
- Stony Point Plaza, 740 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa
- Manteca Shopping Center, 1281 W Yosemite, Manteca
- Lake Crest Village, 1012 Florin Rd, Sacramento
- 17171 Foothill Blvd, Fontana
- Ontario Village, 624 W Holt Blvd, Ontario
- San Fernando Value Square, 12980 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar
- Wilshire & Mariposa, 3422 Wilshire Blvd, LA
- Freedom Centre, 1990 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville
- Gilroy Village Shopping Center, 280 E 10th St, Gilroy
- Deer Valley Plaza, 4498 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- City Heights Village, 4371 University Ave, San Diego
- 50223 Harrison St, Coachella,
All of these locations will be shut down by the first week of April so expect some serious going out of business sales if the store you go to is being cut.