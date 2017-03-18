Radioshack Files For Bankruptcy Again; 552 Stores To Close

As part of Radioshack’s second time filing for bankruptcy in as many years, 552 stores are closing nationwide.

Back in 2015 Radioshack shut down nearly half its stores so we won’t see many remaining after this latest slash.

Here’s a list of the stores closing in California:

2110 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park

Lyons Station 23412 Lyons Ave, Newhall

23365 Mulholland Dr, Woodland Hills

609 State St, Santa Barbara

5041 Gosford Rd, Bakersfield

2071 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

300 Pine St, San Francisco

2655 Somerville Rd, Antioch

Fremont Hub S/C 39106 Fremont Hub, Fremont

The Clock Tower 3573 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

1155 Arnold Dr, Martinez

7110 Dublin Blvd, Dublin

2591 Main St, Oakley

4230 Park Blvd, Oakland

1340 4Th St, San Rafael

Raley’S Towne Center 30 Raley Town Centre, Rohnert Park

2770 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

3145 Payne Avenue 3145 Payne Avenue, San Jose

767 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento

865 S Main, Red Bluff

Hawthorne Plaza, Hawthorne

1124 Main St, Delano

10927 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood

5804 N Figueroa, LA

1817 Cesar Chavez Ave, LA

Spring Valley Shopping Center, 513 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley

Hardman Shopping Center, 5146 Arlington Ave, Riverside

San Pedro Plaza, 517 S Gaffey, San Pedro

Martin Luther King JR Shopping Center, 1601 E 103rd St, LA

1001 N. State College Blvd, Anaheim

13132 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Mission Village, 32161 Camino Capistrano

Fashion Fair Shopping Center, 15100 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro

3325 #10 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo

4846 E Kings Canyon #101, Fresno

20566 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley

Main & Ohlone, 1419 Main St Box 5, Watsonville

1353 Washington Ave, San Leandro

673 Trancas, Napa

2200 Macarthur Blvd #2200, Oakland

10125 N Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills

Island Plaza, 2608 S Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Western Square, 1714 S Western Ave, LA

Mission Plaza Shopping Center, 1512 N H St Ste E, Lompoc

Niles Center, 6007 Niles St, Bakersfield

Five Points Plaza, 11970 Garvey Ave, El Monte

Covina Bowls Shopping Center, 1065 W Badillo, Covina

Barstow Shopping Center, 1350 E Main St, Barstow

Sylmar Plaza, 13209 Gladstone, Sylmar

Pic n Save, 14712 La Paz, Victorville

Ramona Plaza, 1458 E Florida Ave, Hemet

11719 Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk

825 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Hemet Valley Mall, 2200 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Placentia Village Shopping Center, 1478 N Kraemer Blvd, Placentia

Lake Elsinore Square, 18284 Collier Ave, Lake Elsinore

Washington Plaza, 482 E Washington Blvd, LA

Magnolia Vineland Shopping Center, 5160 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood

2073 S Garey Ave, Pomona

Oak Hils Shopping Center, 644 Bailey Rd, Bay Point

43 E 4th Ave, San Mateo

4901 Santa Clara St #5, Hayward

Manchester Center, 3402 N Blackstone, Fresno

Stony Point Plaza, 740 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa

Manteca Shopping Center, 1281 W Yosemite, Manteca

Lake Crest Village, 1012 Florin Rd, Sacramento

17171 Foothill Blvd, Fontana

Ontario Village, 624 W Holt Blvd, Ontario

San Fernando Value Square, 12980 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar

Wilshire & Mariposa, 3422 Wilshire Blvd, LA

Freedom Centre, 1990 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville

Gilroy Village Shopping Center, 280 E 10th St, Gilroy

Deer Valley Plaza, 4498 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

City Heights Village, 4371 University Ave, San Diego

50223 Harrison St, Coachella,

All of these locations will be shut down by the first week of April so expect some serious going out of business sales if the store you go to is being cut.