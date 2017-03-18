Subsonic Playlist: 03.18.17

SUBSONIC: MARCH 18, 2017
with DJ AARON AXELSEN
10PM
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (rac remix)
DJ SNAKE- here comes the night (nghtmre remix)
MONDO COZMO- shine (youngr remix)
ALOK- fuego
WILL SPARKS- monsta
BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars
RAG & BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
KOVE- the silence
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (disto remix)
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
BRO SAFARI- follow (zomboy remix)
BISHOP BRIGGS- wild horses (attom remix)
DEPECHE MODE- where’s the revolution? (ewan pearson remix)
11PM
FLIGHT FACILITIES- crave you (adventure club remix)
LIDO- angel (jaykode remix)
MARSHMELLO- summer
BIG WILD- when i get there
KID PANEL- dropping that bass
THROTTLE- hit the road
GORILLAZ- feel good inc (stanton warriors remix)
BROHUG- knuckles
ORCHESTRATED- crank it loud (will sparks remix)
JADED- in the morning (gotsome remix)
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- we are the people (shazam remix)
MORTEN- hypnotized
GALANTIS- no money (moti remix)
JAUZ- the game
12AM
JUSTICE- d.a.n.c.e.
HEARTBEAT- brutal
MARS & MYSTRE- save the rave
PAUL OAKENFOLD- amnesia
ANDREW BAYER- destiny
RADIOHEAD- fake plastic trees (piano version from Westworld Soundtrack)
EMBER ISLAND- creep (radiohead cover)
RADIOHEAD- everything in its right place (L’Amore prevu remix)
RADIOHEAD- idioteque
SAN HOLO- light
THE PROTOTYPES- electric
SOFI TUKKER- greed
NICOLA FASANO & MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)
BUKU- front to back (bassnectar remix)