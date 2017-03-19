LIVE105’s 10 Favorites Sets From SXSW 2017

The annual SXSW Music, Interactive, Film, Gaming, Sports & even more than that festival has come & gone for 2017. Thousands of artists including up & comers and some heavy-hitters descended on Austin, TX to play showcases throughout the week & while we couldn’t possibly catch everything we did our best to see as much as we could.

In no particular order, here were our favorite sets of SXSW Music Week:

Lawrence

Like a super soulful mix of Fitz & the Tantrums & Misterwives, @lawrencetheband full of good vibes at #SXSW 🎺🎷🎤 pic.twitter.com/fdKcFYRPsC — Dallas Osborn (@DallasSF) March 15, 2017

This NY-based soul-pop 8-piece managed to fit themselves onto some tiny stages in Austin & showcased tracks from their album “Breakfast”. Catch them at The Independent in San Francisco on April 5th.

Maggie Rogers

She makes her sold out Bay Area debut a week from tonight @popsceneSF. @maggierogers at #SXSW for now tho pic.twitter.com/oTNJjsn1LR — Dallas Osborn (@DallasSF) March 17, 2017

Budding indie-pop star was one of this year’s must-see artists in Austin & she did not disappoint. Powering through her viral hits “Dog Years”, “On + Off”, “Alaska” & more with the the prowess of a veteran headliner, it’s no wonder her Bay Area debut show at Rickshaw Stop is one of the hottest tickets of the month.

R.LUM.R

Final set of the night with the homie @sweaterbeats! ✨🙌🏾✨

(Thanks so much for having me)

🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iUo17IFYtr — R.LUM.R (@rlumrmusic) March 17, 2017

Nashville’s R.LUM.R brought his brand of indie/R&B to Austin this year & he had the ability to get people in the audience to stop networking for minutes at a time thanks his powerful voice. If you’re into Gallant, or The Weeknd, check him out.

Youngr

Aaron Axelsen raved about this burgeoning UK artist’s Bay Area debut a few weeks ago & for good reason. Youngr brought his originals and bootlegs of hits like The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition” & Mondo Cozmo’s “Shine” to SXSW, easily winning over those curious to see him live for the first time.

Flint Eastwood

Detroit’s Flint Eastwood commands your attention live. Her enthusiasm on stage is matched by the quality of her songs, which you’ll be able to hear more of on her Neon Gold debut EP “Broke Royalty” coming out in April.

SOHN

English singer/producer SOHN released a new record back in January called “Rennen,” which is one of the first quarter of 2017’s finest. He’s bringing his hypnotizing live show to SF’s Regency Ballroom & to Coachella next month.

The Aces

This all girl indie/pop group from Utah made their SXSW debut with a number of sets in Austin this past week. Set to drop their second single in April you’ll be hearing a lot more from these ladies out of Provo in 2017.

New Politics

Back on the scene for 2017 are former BFD players New Politics. Armed with new music & their insane brand of onstage energy you can find them opening (& breakdancing before) 311 in San Jose this summer.

Jacob Banks

He was great at @popsceneSF a few weeks ago, now @MrJacobBanks has brought his lovely voice to #SXSW. pic.twitter.com/Yu5chjCU42 — Dallas Osborn (@DallasSF) March 16, 2017

Another discovery you need to make in 2017 is Jacob Banks. This soulful UK artist was all over Austin this week & recently made his Bay Area debut at a Popscene show this winter.

Castlecomer

They've played in a cemetery & in a bar for some homeless people so far. Aussies @castlecomerband are happy to be playing tho. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/NmS9qmtEgt — Dallas Osborn (@DallasSF) March 16, 2017

These Australian indie rockers really made their SXSW rounds this past week claiming to have played both a cemetery & an early morning bar set for only homeless people. We were glad they made the trek to Austin to power through a set that featured their need-to-hear single “Fire Alarm”.

Until next year, thanks for the music discovery, SXSW.