A celebration of the 35th anniversary of Steven Speilberg’s ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ is happening at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco this April & it’s a special one.

The San Francisco Symphony will play John Williams’ epic score from the film LIVEÂ along with a screening of the film.

If you want to attend tickets can be purchased for the dates of April 13-April 15th here. They start at $200, but if you’re a big Indiana Jones fan that’s totally worth it.

Here’s what you can expect: