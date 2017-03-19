Thai Gelato Shop ‘Secret Scoop’ Now Open In Berkeley

One of this month’s most notable restaurant openings in the Bay Area comes from a new spot on M.L.K. Jr. Way in Berkeley.
Secret Scoop is now giving us Thai gelato in Berkeley.
You can have flavors such as chocolate lemongrass, Thai iced tea, roasted coconut, salted tamarind, pumpkin pandan & much more.
If Secret Scoop seems familiar it’s because owner Funn Fisher has been operating the business since 2012 & has made her Thai gelato available at special events and food truck festivals in the Bay Area.
You can find Secret Scoop at 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, & if you want learn more about it head to Berkeley Side.