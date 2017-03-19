Thai Gelato Shop ‘Secret Scoop’ Now Open In Berkeley

March 19, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: berkely, secret scoop

One of this month’s most notable restaurant openings in the Bay Area comes from a new spot on M.L.K. Jr. Way in Berkeley.

Secret Scoop is now giving us Thai gelato in Berkeley.

Flavors; Chocolate lemongrass, Thai iced tea, Roasted coconut, Pumpkin pandan, Mango, Strawberry, Salted tamarind.

You can have flavors such as chocolate lemongrass, Thai iced tea, roasted coconut, salted tamarind, pumpkin pandan & much more.

If Secret Scoop seems familiar it’s because owner Funn Fisher has been operating the business since 2012 & has made her Thai gelato available at special events and food truck festivals in the Bay Area.

You can find Secret Scoop at 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, & if you want learn more about it head to Berkeley Side.

