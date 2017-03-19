Upcoming Soundcheck Playlist 3.19.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck will be hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by Morgan (the Intern)!

Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins

9PM:

Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up” ft. Bishop Briggs

Judah & The Lion – “Suit and Jacket”

Lost Boy – “Big Bang” (LOCAL)

DREAMCAR – “Kill for Candy”

Cemetery Sun – “Piece of Shit”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Colony House – “You Know It” (playing The Chapel in SF 3/28!)

Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”

Real Estate – “Darling”

Armors – “Kerosene”

Death by Fireworks – “All the Lights of the New Year” (LOCAL)

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Linkin Park – “Battle Symphony”

Declan McKenna – “Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”

K. Flay – “High Enough” (LOCAL)

SPOON – “Can I Sit Next To You”

10PM:

Johnossi – “Blood”

WATERS – “Hiccups”

Missio – “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”

Sam Johnson – “Future Me” (LOCAL)

Hawai – “I’m Not Dead”

New Politics – “One of Us”

Sylvan Esso – “Radio”

A R I Z O N A – “Oceans Away” (Mansionair REMIX)

Dude York – “Black Jack”

Sjowgren – “Seventeen” (LOCAL)

Magic Giant – “Set on Fire” (playing Rickshaw Stop 5/12!)

Lana Del Rey – “Love”

SWMRS – “Palm Trees” (LOCAL)

BNQT – “Restart”