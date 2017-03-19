Upcoming Soundcheck Playlist 3.19.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck will be hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by Morgan (the Intern)!
Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins
9PM:
Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up” ft. Bishop Briggs
Judah & The Lion – “Suit and Jacket”
Lost Boy – “Big Bang” (LOCAL)
DREAMCAR – “Kill for Candy”
Cemetery Sun – “Piece of Shit”
Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Colony House – “You Know It” (playing The Chapel in SF 3/28!)
Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”
Real Estate – “Darling”
Armors – “Kerosene”
Death by Fireworks – “All the Lights of the New Year” (LOCAL)
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Linkin Park – “Battle Symphony”
Declan McKenna – “Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”
K. Flay – “High Enough” (LOCAL)
SPOON – “Can I Sit Next To You”
10PM:
Johnossi – “Blood”
WATERS – “Hiccups”
Missio – “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”
Sam Johnson – “Future Me” (LOCAL)
Hawai – “I’m Not Dead”
New Politics – “One of Us”
Sylvan Esso – “Radio”
A R I Z O N A – “Oceans Away” (Mansionair REMIX)
Dude York – “Black Jack”
Sjowgren – “Seventeen” (LOCAL)
Magic Giant – “Set on Fire” (playing Rickshaw Stop 5/12!)
Lana Del Rey – “Love”
SWMRS – “Palm Trees” (LOCAL)
BNQT – “Restart”