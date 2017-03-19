YouTube Issues Statement On Why LGBTQ+ Content Has Been Restricted

Late last week YouTube began facing criticism over their restricted mode, which has started hiding videos featuring LQBTQ content.
Restricted mode automatically filters content. What’s filtered out is determined by community flagging, age restrictions, and other means of identifying inappropriate content. YouTubers began publicizing that restricted mode would hide LGBTQ content & have been understandably upset.
YouTube issued this response on Sunday:
Did this response quell any concerns? No, not really. & YouTube will need to make some adjustments going forward or they’ll continue to face backlash from prominent creators.
We’ll update you with further comments from YouTube if they make any adjustments to their restricted mode.