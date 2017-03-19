YouTube Issues Statement On Why LGBTQ+ Content Has Been Restricted

Late last week YouTube began facing criticism over their restricted mode, which has started hiding videos featuring LQBTQ content.

Restricted mode automatically filters content. What’s filtered out is determined by community flagging, age restrictions, and other means of identifying inappropriate content. YouTubers began publicizing that restricted mode would hide LGBTQ content & have been understandably upset.

Just looked at my videos with the "restricted mode" on. Seeing a bit of a theme here… LGBT+ content not safe for kids @YouTube? pic.twitter.com/KnhayE4h1y — fiona ✨ (@neonfiona) March 16, 2017

still not fixed. one of my recent videos "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me" is blocked because of this. i'm perplexed, @YouTube. https://t.co/MrGBmPum1a — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

So upset about the LGBTQ+ @youtube filter. Creators have worked to make this a platform of progression + inclusion. This isn't who WE are! 😕 — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) March 19, 2017

"Restricted mode" does not show videos with anything LGBT+ related in its title and blocks out openly gay YouTubers from suggestions. pic.twitter.com/uQ8thgQL12 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2017

YouTube issued this response on Sunday:

A message to our community … pic.twitter.com/oHNiiI7CVs — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

Did this response quell any concerns? No, not really. & YouTube will need to make some adjustments going forward or they’ll continue to face backlash from prominent creators.

@YTCreators Step 1: Agree that there is a problem. Step 2: Suspend the program. Step 3: Thank creators for discovering this problem. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) March 20, 2017

this is INSANE. @YouTube can u fix and also clear this up please? i'm confused and sad. https://t.co/Ghzl21nTbF — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 19, 2017

We’ll update you with further comments from YouTube if they make any adjustments to their restricted mode.