Butterbeer Ice Cream Coming To A Store Near You

March 20, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: butterbeer ice cream

Harry Potter fans are understandably geeking out over the news that Butterbeer ice cream is being made widely available.

You don’t have to get to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to get your hands on a pint as Yuengling will make it available in local supermarket trains around the country for less than $4 a pop.

For more head to the Huffington Post.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live