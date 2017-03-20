Everything Opening At The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk This Year

(VIA CBS SF): The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is about to look a whole lot different.

The plot of land doesn’t look like much now, but when construction is finished, expect to see two new, and much bigger rides. The Boardwalk is currently undergoing a $12 million renovation.

The rides will be called the Typhoon and the Shockwave.

“I think it’ll be a really good addition, especially because a lot of the rides here are for the younger kids,” Nikki Llobrera of San Jose told KPIX 5. “And it’ll be nice to have another one more targeting young adults like us, so we have more options of rides to choose from.”

Last fall, the city planning commission voted unanimously to approve permits that allow the two rides to exceed zoning height standards.

The Shockwave and Typhoon will be about 20 feet higher than the zoning height limit. But the new rides will still be shorter than the historic Giant Dipper roller coaster.

Shockwave will sit on the roof of the new game and retail building currently under construction. Riders will move back and forth on a half-circle track.

Meanwhile, the Typhoon will have arms that swing riders in a circular motion. Both rides should be open by summer.

Scary attraction Fright Walk will be moving under the Boardwalk in 2017.

Fright walk! #hauntedhouse #halloween #santacruz A post shared by Cory Barrios 🏈🎃⚾ (@toyhaunter) on Aug 10, 2013 at 3:21pm PDT

The Vault Lazer Maze Challenge will test your balance & agility as you avoid laser beams in a maze.

Cruzin’ Crepes will feature made-to-order crepes by summer 2017.

The Pirate Ship & Double Shot rides will also re-open this spring.

What's better than one day of Clam Chowder Cook-off? TWO days! Today, the Professional Teams compete for 1st place! Who do you think has the best clam chowder? 🥄🥔🎢 #santacruz #beachboardwalk #chowder #cookoff A post shared by Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (@beachboardwalk) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:20am PST

For more visit the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s site.