Come enjoy a live broadcast with Kevin Klein Live and see performances by K.Flay and Bob Moses!

It all happens at The Uptown Nightclub Oakland April 20. Maybe baked goods and breakfast soup, if you’re lucky. And you have to be lucky because the only way in, is to win your way in every morning with Kevin Klein Live

21+ only, sorry kids.

WAKE & BAKE 2017

Kevin Klein Live Broadcast

K.Flay and Bob Moses + DJ Aaron Axelsen

Thursday, April 20

6 AM – 1 PM

The Uptown Nightclub, Oakland