HBO Partners With Sonoma Winemaker For Custom ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wines

Season 7 of ‘Game Of Thrones’ doesn’t premiere until the middle of summer (July 16, 2017), but you can still get a fix of ‘GoT’ in the form of three new wines.
Last fall it was revealed that HBO had partnered with Sonoma-based Vintage Wine Estates to create the first official ‘Game Of Thrones’ wines & they are now available.
The first official Game of Thrones wines are now on sale and with them the chance for fans to uncork their inner Lannister! . Made by Vintage Wine Estates with help from Bob Cabral (named 2011 Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast), fans will be able to choose from a Chardonnay, a red blend and what its makers refer to as a “reserve-style” Cabernet Sauvignon. . The full story on themalaymailonline.com’s EAT/DRINK section! #wine #winelovers #gameofthrones #gameofthroneswine #got #vintagewineestates
The House of Lannister is represented by a 2016 Central coast chardonnay ($19.99), the House of Targaryen is represented by a 2014 Paso Robles red blend ($19.99), & the House of Stark wine is a 2014 Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon ($49.99).
These wines are currently only available at Flight Deck in Healdsburg & Costentio Winery in Napa. They’ll be made widely available in April at Gameofthronewine.com.