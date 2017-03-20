HBO Partners With Sonoma Winemaker For Custom ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wines

Season 7 of ‘Game Of Thrones’ doesn’t premiere until the middle of summer (July 16, 2017), but you can still get a fix of ‘GoT’ in the form of three new wines.

Last fall it was revealed that HBO had partnered with Sonoma-based Vintage Wine Estates to create the first official ‘Game Of Thrones’ wines & they are now available.

The House of Lannister is represented by a 2016 Central coast chardonnay ($19.99), the House of Targaryen is represented by a 2014 Paso Robles red blend ($19.99), & the House of Stark wine is a 2014 Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon ($49.99).

These wines are currently only available at Flight Deck in Healdsburg & Costentio Winery in Napa. They’ll be made widely available in April at Gameofthronewine.com.

