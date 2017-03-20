Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.20.17

Ally reveals her big engagement news from over the weekend, where she did indeed finally pop the question to her girlfriend of over seven years. Kevin may have filled Ally with some doubt when she retold the story of her proposal, but she stayed strong like we’re all positive their will be for the rest of their lives. For comparison’s sake, it’s safe to assume Katie and Ally’s marriage will prove more fruitful than Useless Weirdo’s from last Friday’s Green Wedding.

Plus, the show continues March Badness with a look at the worst people to encounter on an elevator, where the results ended up more unpredictable than the East bracket in this year’s NCAA basketball tournament.Who would’ve thought that the people with a distinct smell/odor would get taken down in the first round of voting or that the aggressive making out couple would make it to the Final Four? It goes to show that the madness that March brings can affect every sort of bracket in competition.

Also on today’s podcast:

Girly Willy sings a song he meant to sing at the Green Wedding on Friday

Good Radio News dishes out some less than stellar news about Radioshack’s second bankruptcy

A new round of Compost, Recycle, or Trash to test the waste disposal skills of the Bay Area

