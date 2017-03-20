Massive Music Blocks: Panic! At The Disco

March 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Panic! at the Disco

All this week, we are counting down the days and the rows to Panic! At The Disco and getting you backstage to meet the band!

Live 105 has your tickets in the first five rows to Panic! At The Disco, March 25 at Oracle Arena. Every weekday you get closer to the band and backstage to meet them. Just listen starting at 10 AM, 5 PM, and 10 PM for Massive Music Blocks. Know how many songs were in the block, be the first to tell us at 1-800-696-1053 and you are in.

  • Monday, you can win fifth-row tickets
  • Tuesday, you can win fourth-row tickets
  • Wednesday, you can win third-row tickets
  • Thursday, you can win second-row tickets
  • Friday, you can win first-row tickets!
