New Dublin Waterpark ‘The Wave’ To Open In May

March 20, 2017 6:46 PM
After a decade of planning & construction, Dublin, California is getting their 31,000 foot, $36 million waterpark ‘The Wave’ in May.

Artist rendition of the planned aquatic complex at Emerald Glen Park in Dublin. (City of Dublin)

The park will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19th & will officially open on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend (May 27) at Emerald Glen Park. The project was delayed back in 2015 due to complaints from the community over building the park while California was in a severe drought.

The park will feature six slides, three pools, a water playground, and a performing arts center with a capacity of 2,000.

Catch you at The Wave this summer.

