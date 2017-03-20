Proposed Tax On Wealthy Would Provide Tuition-Free Public College For Californians

Stockton-based assmeblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman is introducing a bill that, if passed, would provide free public college for California residents.
What the bill would do is create a 1% tax on Californians earning more than $1 million a year in order to create enough revenue to make public college tuition free for in-state residents.
Earlier this year City College of San Francisco said that they will be offering free tuition to SF while in San Jose a new program will grant free community college tuition to 800 low income students.
For this proposed tax to take effect it would need to be approved by a two-thirds vote in the state Legislature.
For more on the bill head to CBS Los Angeles.