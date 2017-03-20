Proposed Tax On Wealthy Would Provide Tuition-Free Public College For Californians

March 20, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: California, tuititon

Stockton-based assmeblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman is introducing a bill that, if passed, would provide free public college for California residents.

What the bill would do is create a 1% tax on Californians earning more than $1 million a year in order to create enough revenue to make public college tuition free for in-state residents.

Earlier this year City College of San Francisco said that they will be offering free tuition to SF while in San Jose a new program will grant free community college tuition to 800 low income students.

For this proposed tax to take effect it would need to be approved by a two-thirds vote in the state Legislature.

For more on the bill head to CBS Los Angeles.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live