The Country’s Biggest Corndog Festival Is Coming To SF This Weekend

A day to celebrate breaded hot dogs is here & the country’s biggest National Corndog Day celebration is coming to San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park on Saturday March 25th.

Funcheap SF & Soma StrEat Food Park are teaming up to bring food trucks from around the Bay Area together to serve up their most creative corndog specials + the event will feature a corndog eating competition, and a cornhole tournament.

If you RSVP on Facebook & are one of the first 200 to arrive you’ll get in free, everyone else will have to pay a $5 cover.

Here’s some of the vendors you can expect at the event:

Catch us at Off the Grid Serramonte tonight from 5pm to 8pm and get your #locomoco #gravyfries. #offthegridsf #itsallgravysf #itsdinnertime #foodtruck A post shared by It's All Gravy (@itsallgravysf) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Creamy inside, crispy outside, rich in flavor. Kimchi Fried Rice Ball is on its way – your belly. Find your Sunday shelter at @somastreatfoodpark and come up to @kokiorepublic. A post shared by Kokio Republic (@kokiorepublic) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:42am PST

We’ll see you at National Corndog Day.