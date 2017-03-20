The Country’s Biggest Corndog Festival Is Coming To SF This Weekend

March 20, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: corn dogs, San Francisco

A day to celebrate breaded hot dogs is here & the country’s biggest National Corndog Day celebration is coming to San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park on Saturday March 25th.

Funcheap SF & Soma StrEat Food Park are teaming up to bring food trucks from around the Bay Area together to serve up their most creative corndog specials + the event will feature a corndog eating competition, and a cornhole tournament.

If you RSVP on Facebook & are one of the first 200 to arrive you’ll get in free, everyone else will have to pay a $5 cover.

Here’s some of the vendors you can expect at the event:

We’ll see you at National Corndog Day.

