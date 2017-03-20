The Country’s Biggest Corndog Festival Is Coming To SF This Weekend

A day to celebrate breaded hot dogs is here & the country’s biggest National Corndog Day celebration is coming to San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park on Saturday March 25th.
Funcheap SF & Soma StrEat Food Park are teaming up to bring food trucks from around the Bay Area together to serve up their most creative corndog specials + the event will feature a corndog eating competition, and a cornhole tournament.
If you RSVP on Facebook & are one of the first 200 to arrive you’ll get in free, everyone else will have to pay a $5 cover.
Here’s some of the vendors you can expect at the event:
It's Almost Corndog season, want us to serve at your company party, birthday party or even your wedding? Email us at sticksdogs@gmail.com or else just follow us and we will post where we will be at next. Btw national corn dog day is less than a month away so get ready!!!!! #Repost @luxkong with @repostapp ・・・ It's Wednesday, so you know what that means.. Corn dog time! I got that secret menu grass fed cheddar cheese sausage, and I know you want one too. They're here until 8pm tonight, so come and get it! #HisAndHers
We’ll see you at National Corndog Day.