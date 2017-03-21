50th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Returns To SF In April

March 21, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: cherry blossom festival, San Francisco

Over two weekends in April head to San Francisco’s Japan Town for displays of Japanese culture & the diversity of the Japanese American community. The 50th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on April 8-9 & April 15-16.

As usual the festival will feature food booths, vendors, cultural performances, martial arts, and a parade on its closing day (April 16).

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the biggest of its kind & one of the most prominent Asian traditions on the West Coast.

It is free to attend and you can get more info on the Facebook event page.

