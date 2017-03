One of Great America’s new events for their 2017 season is a festival that will combine regional micro brews, Bay Area wines, BBQ, local bands, & more .

Red, White, & Brews will be held in the park’s Hometown Square adjacent to the new Patriot coaster and will run from May 27-29 & June 3-4.

Opening Day on March 25 is less than a month away. What ride will you ride first in 2017? A post shared by California's Great America (@cagreatamerica) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

If you need anything more than a daily, or season pass to attend the event we will update you here.