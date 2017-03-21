Great America Opens 2017 Season This Weekend; New Patriot Coaster Coming Soon

California’s Great America will open for its 2017 season on Saturday March 24 & will be debuting their first ever floorless coaster, Patriot, one week later on April 1.

Patriot will be replacing Vortex, which had been a park staple since 1991.

The coaster will take riders to a nine-story height before plummeting them into a 360-degree loop and a series of hairpin turns. The floorless ride will include state-of-the-art blue and white floorless trains positioning guests with their feet dangling inches above the track.

To celebrate Patriot, all current and past military service members will be provided free admission from March 25-May 29 (with valid ID), along with special $30 tickets for up to 6 guests (available at the Front Gate).

In addition to the new coaster other changes include Maggie Brown’s restaurant becoming Maggie’s Smokehouse & Fried Chicken.

A new beer, BBQ, & music festival will take place at the park over two weekends (May 27-29, & June 3-4) called Red, White, & Brews.

A new acrobatic display called Vertical Impact will also be happening in the Great America Theater.

2017 season passes are on sale now for $69.

For more, visit CBS8.