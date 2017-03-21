Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.21.17

With news of a sex robot that reacts to “positive touch” in a way more realistic than your average sex doll, Kevin Klein Live was determined to get the inventor on the phone for an interview. The creator was a man from Spain named Sergei, who broke down his line of thinking in development of the sex doll while getting through some less than intelligent questions from listeners. There may not be a release date in America for the sexbot, but there’s plenty of cringe-inducing discussion to keep you occupied in the mean time.

Plus, with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament current in the Sweet Sixteen, the show compared a few of the players with unique names with devices that you may see being sold on late night television. Callers had to guess if the name given was a player or a product, but it sounded like caller Derek was cheating by looking up answers on his phone. Was he typing in the names on his phone while player, or was he just playing the bongos, or something else completely? You be the judge.

Also on today’s podcast:

Look at Donald Trump’s comments on Colin Kaepernick’s current employment concerns

Creepy Creeper’s disappointed reaction to Ally’s engagement

A middle school with the unfortunate initials IPMS

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes