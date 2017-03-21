Make Your Fire Pit Super Metal With Skull Fireplace Logs

Move over gravel, fake logs, and pumice stone, we’ve got fireplace logs shaped like human skulls!

Fire pit log maker FORMATION CREATION INC created the Las Calaberas Skull Fire Pit (translates to, you guessed it, “the skulls”) to make you fire pit a bit more badass.

The “logs” come in black, brown, and white and run $65 a piece at Amazon.

