Record Store Day Announces Exclusive Releases For 2017

The 2017 edition of Record Store Day is approaching and now we know what exclusive releases will be offered on the 22nd of April.

You can find the full list of special releases at recordstoreday.com, but here’s some of this year’s highlights:

The Cure – “Greatest Hits” & “Greatest Hits Acoustic”

David Bowie – “Cracked Actor” (Live in LA 1974) & “BOWPROMO”

All Time Low – “MTV Unplugged”

Alice In Chains – “Get Born”

Avenged Sevenfold – “Waking The Fallen”

Bastille – “Comfort Of Strangers”

Catfish & The Bottlemen – “The Balcony” LP

Coheed & Cambria – “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV”

Gerard Way – “Into The Cave We Wander”

Grouplove – “Little Mess” EP

The Offspring – S/T (Reissue)

– Pink Floyd – “Interstellar Overdrive”

The Lumineers – “Song Seeds”

Iggy Pop – “Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall”

Ramones – 76-’79 Singles Box

Tegan & Sara – “Under Feet Like Ours”

Two Door Cinema Club – “Live AT KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic”

Thrice – “Sea Change”

Sublime With Rome – “Unreleased Demos 2017”

U2 – “Red Hill Mining Town”

Space Jam: Music From The Motion Picture

Pineapple Express: Original Movie Soundtrack

For a list of participating record stores in California head here.