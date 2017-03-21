Record Store Day Announces Exclusive Releases For 2017

March 21, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Record store day

The 2017 edition of Record Store Day is approaching and now we know what exclusive releases will be offered on the 22nd of April.

You can find the full list of special releases at recordstoreday.com, but here’s some of this year’s highlights:

  • The Cure – “Greatest Hits” & “Greatest Hits Acoustic”
  • David Bowie – “Cracked Actor” (Live in LA 1974) & “BOWPROMO”
  • All Time Low – “MTV Unplugged”
  • Alice In Chains – “Get Born”
  • Avenged Sevenfold – “Waking The Fallen”
  • Bastille – “Comfort Of Strangers”
  • Catfish & The Bottlemen – “The Balcony” LP
  • Coheed & Cambria – “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV”
  • Gerard Way – “Into The Cave We Wander”
  • Grouplove – “Little Mess” EP
  • The OffspringS/T (Reissue)
  • Pink Floyd – “Interstellar Overdrive”
  • The Lumineers – “Song Seeds”
  • Iggy Pop – “Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall”
  • Ramones – 76-’79 Singles Box
  • Tegan & Sara – “Under Feet Like Ours”
  • Two Door Cinema Club – “Live AT KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic”
  • Thrice – “Sea Change”
  • Sublime With Rome – “Unreleased Demos 2017”
  • U2 – “Red Hill Mining Town”
  • Space Jam: Music From The Motion Picture
  • Pineapple Express: Original Movie Soundtrack

For a list of participating record stores in California head here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live