Script Complete & Original Cast On Board For ‘Zombieland 2’

March 21, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Zombieland

It was confirmed last fall that a legit sequel to 2009’s “Zombieland” would be coming to theaters. However, nothing has been said about the project in about six months.

Don’t fret, the long-awaited second chapter to Zombieland is still on the way according to writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. They told comicbook.com last week that the cast has read the script & love it – it’s just a matter of making budgets work with a group of actors who have become much bigger stars than they were in 2009.

Whenever they can come to financial agreements with the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin & the rest of the original cast we’ll see the sequel go into production.

