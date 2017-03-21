Sublime to Debut Beer for 25th Anniversary of ’40oz. To Freedom’

By Radio.com Staff

Sublime has teamed with Alesmith to create and distribute a Mexican-style lager commemorating the 25th anniversary of 40oz. To Freedom, the band’s 1992 debut album.

According to the brewery, they will distribute the new beer this June in 12oz six-pack cans in limited quantities. But for real fans who demand the beer stay true to the album title, Alesmith will also offer a small batch of limited edition of 40oz bottles for sale directly through the San Diego brewery and select outlets.

“From our very first meeting this was obviously a perfect fit,” says Sublime’s manager Dave Kaplan. “Both AleSmith and Sublime are all about staying true to quality and authenticity above all else. Plus, I always could see that classic Sublime Sun logo on a beer bottle. We just needed a world-class beer to go inside and we found it with AleSmith.”

“Being a beer lover, I’m so proud to partner with an elite world-class brewery like AleSmith and I know Sublime fans will absolutely love it!” added Troy Holmes, widow of Bradley Nowell. “Like Bradley sang, ‘That 2nd beer was such a turn on.'”

Beer lovers and Sublime fans interested in the new brew should keep their eyes on Alesmith’s Facebook or Instagram feeds for details.