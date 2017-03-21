Sunset Silent Disco Happening At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

March 21, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Silent Disco

Looking for a proper way to kick off the spring season? Check out the first beach yoga dance party in SF.

Their inaugural event will be held at 5PM on Saturday April 1st & you can get in for between $20-$29 depending on when you purchase your ticket.

DJ Umami will be spinning anything from 80s hits to modern electronic jams from 5PM-7:15PM.

There will also be a closing meditation while the sun is setting, which is optional to attend.

Here’s a look at what you can expect out on Ocean Beach:

For more head to the Facebook event page.

PS: There’s another sunset silent disco beach party at SF’s Baker Beach this Sunday (March 26).

