Sunset Silent Disco Happening At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

Looking for a proper way to kick off the spring season? Check out the first beach yoga dance party in SF.
Their inaugural event will be held at 5PM on Saturday April 1st & you can get in for between $20-$29 depending on when you purchase your ticket.
DJ Umami will be spinning anything from 80s hits to modern electronic jams from 5PM-7:15PM.
There will also be a closing meditation while the sun is setting, which is optional to attend.
Here’s a look at what you can expect out on Ocean Beach:
For more head to the Facebook event page.
PS: There’s another sunset silent disco beach party at SF’s Baker Beach this Sunday (March 26).