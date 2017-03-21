There Is Now Butterbeer Ice Cream For Harry Potter Fans

March 21, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Harry Potter

The wizarding world can rejoice and satisfy their sweet teeth with new Yuengling Ice Cream’s Butterbeer flavor.

The flavor is half buttercream and half butterscotch ice cream with a butterscotch swirl and sounds excellent no matter if you are Gryffindor and Slytherin.

“My kids were big Harry Potter fans and we wanted to do something unique,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told HuffPost.

The downside, Yuengling’s is only distributed in the North East and mid-Atlantic.

 

feet There Is Now Butterbeer Ice Cream For Harry Potter FansBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live