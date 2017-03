This past weekend just after the passing of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, Red Hot Chili Peppers busted out a cover of his classic “Johnny B. Goode” and segued into their track “Me & My Friends”.

Green Day also paid tribute to Berry with a cover of the song on Sunday night.

Oddly enough both RHCP’s & Green Day’s Chuck Berry tributes occurred during shows in Canada.

Lucky Canadians.