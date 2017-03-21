Zac Farro Confirms New Paramore Album Is Finished

For the past few months signs have been pointing towards new music from Paramore coming. Last week an apparent tracklisting for a new album was discovered, which confirmed that there is in fact new music ready for our ears.

Back in February the band also hinted that they would be hitting the road at some point this year to support the upcoming album.

Where’s a release date, though? If you’ve been hoping for concrete news on when we can expect to hear a new song, or when exactly we’ll get the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album we don’t know that just yet. Drummer Zac Farro who has returned to Paramore elaborated on what’s going on with the new album in a new interview:

It’s all finished. We’re just figuring out the logistics of when to release it and everything. With HalfNoise it’s just me and a couple of managers, and we work pretty closely, but Paramore is a worldwide known band. There’s a lot of chefs in the kitchen, and figuring all that stuff out… the goal is definitely to release it this year, but I can’t really touch base and even if we had a set day we were telling people, things change so much. But the record is finished.

When Paramore gives us new music & tour dates we’ll let you know.