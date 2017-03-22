Birthday Talks SXSW & His Favorite Bay Area Spots

Los Angeles (via Oakland) band Birthday played four shows during their first SXSW last week & Dallas caught up with frontman, Duran, to talk about the festival & his Bay Area ties.

Q: You were telling me about all the migration you’ve done in your life, where were you born?

Duran: I was born in San Francisco. When I was four I moved to Florida, which was a total curveball. Every time I tell people that they’re like “I don’t need that much information, can you skip ahead?” So I was there for nine years then moved up to Connecticut where I started my first band. Did that for about three years then I think I went to Jersey from there for a year, back to Connecticut for a year then finally back to Oakland for a few years. Now just recently moved to LA.

Q: Is this your first ever SXSW?

Duran: Yeah, man. This is the first time of me being more conscious of what’s happening around me, like, understanding this is a different scene. I’ve been wanting to go to SXSW for years. I’ve made it a mission to get here & to finally be here is a total trip.

Q: You’re about to play your fourth & final show of SXSW, how are you surviving so far?

Duran: We’re just getting by. There’s been a few moments where we’ve been like, “oh, no, we left the car unlocked!” Spilled a little Monster on the laptop, so a couple moments like that, but everything’s pretty smooth going. It’s an interesting test because you have to be ready in 15-20 minutes by the time you hit that stage. There are sometimes where if a band goes over, you go over & you don’t end your set strong, or at least on a positive note it affects everything.

Q: One of these days you’ll be the band with a 1AM set time & the band before you will still be playing at 1:30, & you’ll have a 10AM set the next morning…

Duran: I can’t wait for that next year when we have a stocked itinerary. I guess you could call this a dry run. We’re pumped to be here even though it’s been kind of crazy in places.

Q: You made the move from the Bay Area to LA, do you think that’s necessary for Bay Area bands to do these days?

Duran: Honestly, I just did it because I knew a lot of friends in LA. When I was on the east coast there was a lot of people moving out there. Right around when EDM was starting to get popular on the radio for some reason. People just started picking up publishing gigs. Started to shake hands & meet new people. I was taking trips from Oakland down to LA & regrouping with old friends & it seemed like a good idea to give it a shot.

Q: What do you miss about the Bay Area?

Duran: Here’s the thing about the Bay is it’s its own thing. It’s own sort of mindset. I miss Berkeley a lot. I would always go there to just skate around. I miss Lake Merritt a lot, I really do. It’s weird not seeing that thing a lot. I miss…the flow would be a good word. There’s a certain energy that’s hard to find out here.

Q: I hope we hear more from you soon.

Duran: Absolutely, we’ve got a couple of things in the pipeline we can’t wait to put out. We’re working on a new music video for a song called “Weekend Walking” & then we have a few others we’re trying to get as perfect as possible & eventually an LP. We want to concentrate on the live aspect & start prepping for summer.

Q: Thank you, maybe we’ll see you in June.

Duran: That’d be great, man.