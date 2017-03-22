Chuck Barris, Creator of ’The Gong Show’ Dead At 87

PALISADES, NEW YORK (LIVE 105) – He was the man behind such hit game shows as The Dating Game, The Newlywed Game and Chuck Barris’ ultimate variety show, The Gong Show.

Barris died Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York of natural causes. On behalf of the Barris Family, publicist Paul Shefrin made the announcement of Chuck Barris passing at the age of 87.

Barris is survived by his third wife, Mary.

Read more at cbsSF.com.



