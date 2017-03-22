Gorillaz Will Premiere New Music Tomorrow

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz (& Blur) is set to appear on BBC Radio 1 tomorrow at 7:30PM GMT (12:30PM PST) for something very important – he’s going to premiere new Gorillaz music.

A supposed tracklisting for the upcoming Gorillaz album leaked earlier this week. This album could feature up to 26 tracks and collaborations with the likes of Carly Simon, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Mavis Staples, Grace Jones, & more.

They did release a teaser track “Hallelujah Money” back in January.

We’ll update you with new Gorillaz music after Albarn premieres it tomorrow.